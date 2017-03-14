Chill Out To Jhené Aiko And Big Sean's Calming 'Moments' Performance

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Feeling stressed out? Take a quick breather and watch Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's soothing new performance. The couple took The Tonight Show stage Monday night (October 9) for "Moments," their collaboration off Aiko's sophomore solo album, Trip.

The song itself is an ode to getting "caught in the moment" with someone special. Last year, Aiko and Big Sean teamed up for an entire LP, Twenty88, so they have plenty of experience turning their real-life relationship into fresh new music. In fact, Aiko recently got a gigantic tattoo of Big Sean's face to commemorate their time together. Casual.

Though Big Sean raps on "Moments," Trip partly reflects Aiko's grief after losing her brother to an inoperable brain tumor in 2012. In addition to the new album, she announced a short film and poetry book that'll detail her personal journey.

"I've always loved acting and theater and the art of writing, so I was revisiting my notebooks and decided to start writing a short film," she recently told Rolling Stone. "Writing was a form of therapy, so all of these things became part of what I was going through."