Epic New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Teases Rey's Pull To The Dark Side

Lucasfilm

Over the course of the many hours I've spent thinking about Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I never once thought that Rey (Daisy Ridley), the lightsaber-swinging, Force-sensitive Chosen One from Jakku, would contemplate joining the Dark Side — but here we are.

Disney and Lucasfilm just dropped the hotly anticipated full-length theatrical trailer for eighth installment of the Star Wars saga during ESPN's Monday Night Football, and between the porg's tiny battle cry and Rey's one-on-one time with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), I'm having a hard time forming coherent sentences. FINN VS. PHASMA, GUYS!!!

We know The Last Jedi picks up immediately where The Force Awakens left off — with Rey handing Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber to the Jedi Master himself on the planet Ahch-To — and the new footage gives us an even greater look at Rey's training to channel the Force. But it's Luke's ominous observation that has us slightly concerned for Rey's future. "I’ve seen this raw strength only once before," he says, seemingly referring to Kylo Ren. "It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now."

It doesn't help that at the end of the trailer, Rey says, "I need someone to show me my place in all this." And then the scene cuts to Kylo Ren seemingly extending his open hand toward her. Clearly, Rey was underwhelmed with Luke's training or lack thereof. DON'T JOIN THE DARK SIDE, REY!!! Then again, maybe it's Kylo who's having an existential crisis and questioning his place in the galaxy. (Though, I don't know if he can be redeemed after killing his dad like that.)

Lucasfilm also dropped this cool new poster, which features Luke prominently in center, as well as his sister Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher. Should we be concerned that Poe (Oscar Isaac) is positioned on the Dark Side of the poster with BB-9E? Because I'm not going to be able to handle it if Poe turns out to be a handsome First Order spy instead of a handsome Resistance leader I was promised. You can't betray BB-8's trust like that!

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi storms into theaters December 15, 2017.