Jhené Aiko Just Got A Huge Tattoo Of Big Sean’s Face

Jhené Aiko has taken her relationship with Big Sean to a place where only the gutsiest lovers dare tread. The Trip singer has gone and gotten a big tattoo of her boyfriend’s face inked on her arm, for all of eternity.

Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini shared her handiwork on Instagram, writing, “Art is ❤️ thanks Jhene for allowing me to share this moment.” The artist shared a pic of her and Aiko mid-session, as well as a close-up of the final product: a portrait of Sean sporting a bow tie and tuxedo.

Just last week, Aiko finalized her divorce from producer Dot Da Genius, whom she was married to for 11 months. She and Sean started dating shortly after she filed for divorce last year, and since then, they’ve hit up tons of red carpets together and hinted at their second Twenty88 collaboration. And — who knows? — maybe corresponding couple tattoos are in their future as well. Your move, Sean.