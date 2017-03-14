Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Finally Opens Up About Her New Baby Daddy

Kailyn is getting ready to welcome her third child but, up to now, has kept the details surrounding her relationship with the baby's father Chris closely guarded. During this week's Teen Mom 2 episode, however, the recent college graduate opened up about her child's other parent -- and got brutally honesty about her own future.

"I'm freaking out," a teary-eyed Kail told her friend Sterling as she made her way to an ultrasound. "I'm upset because I feel like I'm about to do this by myself. I don't care about the relationship. He won't even pick up the phone if he's with another girl. I'm scared that if I call him when I'm in labor, he won't show up."

But Chris made it to this appointment -- and when he asked Kail why she was crying, she refrained from telling him how she really felt.

"I know we ain't that cool or anything, but..." he stated during an off-camera exchange.

"I'm not going to be bitter. I'm good with where we are at. [I'm] just thinking about everything," Kailyn said, as Chris added that he didn't like to see her upset.

How will the two co-parent when their baby arrives? And will Chris be present for his future child -- or absent like Kailyn fears? Be sure to keep watching Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c.