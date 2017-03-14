Taylor Swift Announces Two Rare Live Shows — Are You Ready For It?

Getty Images

Baby, let the games begin — Taylor Swift is plotting her grand return to the stage for her first post-Reputation live performances.

On Monday (October 9), it was announced that Swift will perform at two radio station-sponsored shows in December: 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia in San Jose, California, on December 2, and the B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago on December 7. Tickets for Jingle Bash are on sale now, while tickets for Poptopia will be available beginning on October 14th.

The two December dates mark Swift’s first performances since a special Super Bowl week show in Houston in February. Both of the shows are slated just weeks after her sixth album drops on November 10, meaning fans who snag tickets will be among the first to hear “Look What You Made Me Do”, “...Ready For It?”, and more Reputation songs in person. Expect these tickets to sell faster than Swifties shatter Vevo records.

As for when Swift might hit the road with full concerts in support of Reputation, an official tour has yet to be announced. She did, however, tease a U.S. trek with the August announcement of Taylor Swift Tix, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Keep those eyes peeled for more news coming soon — Swift Season is imminent, and the “New Taylor” is ready for it.