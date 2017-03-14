Laguna Beach Veteran Talan Torriero Welcomes Son

Michael Muller

Jason Wahler just got some company in the Laguna Beach dad club.

Talan Torriero -- who appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit MTV series -- just welcomed a little boy with wife Danielle. Future LBHS Prom King perhaps?!

"Bronson Leonardo Torriero Born on Oct. 8th, 2017 at 3:26pm and weighing 7.7 pounds. I fell in love with @danielletorriero all over again today," the first-time father captioned the Instagram album above.

And speaking of the brand-new mama, Danielle shared a sweet photograph with her boys.

Shortly after Baby B's arrival, Talan opened up about the life-changing event to Us Weekly -- and gushed how "proud" he is of his wife.

“She had a tough pregnancy and I am in awe of how well she handled giving birth to our son," the MTV alum told the magazine.

"When I first saw my son cry and take his first breath in the world, I couldn’t help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is. I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother and I can’t wait to get our boy home to start this journey.”

Offer your well wishes to the new Torriero clan in the comments -- and for a retro rewind, check out the Season 2 Cribs style clip of the MTV vet below!