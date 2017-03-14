Bruno Mars Fans (Including Beyoncé And Lady Gaga) Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars turned 32 over the weekend, which makes perfect sense — the dude's first hits came out seven years ago, when he was about 25 — but also is surprising for the fact that if you told me he was somehow 40, I'd buy it. He's a talented guy! And his talent extends beyond his years.

His fans obviously know this, which is why they keep filling up arenas on his 24K Magic world tour as it makes its way across North America. On Sunday (October 8), Mars' birthday, the show hit Boston's TD Garden for a second night, and Mars' onstage crew led the audience in a "Happy Birthday" singalong for him.

The Hooligans' celebrations didn't stop there, either. The ones who couldn't physically be there in Boston sent their thoughts through via social media — including some of the most well-known stars on the planet.

Beyoncé shared a GIF of the pair dancing at the 2016 Super Bowl, while Lady Gaga honored Mars with a pic of her giving him a quick smooch onstage. And Zendaya, who stars in his "Versace on the Floor" music video and who might be secretly planning a supergroup with him and Lenny Kravitz, kept it short and sweet.

Everybody is a Hooligan, man. Happy belated, Bruno.