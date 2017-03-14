Demi Lovato Had The Chillest Reaction To Losing Her Voice Onstage

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Demi Lovato may be one of the music industry's biggest artists, but behind the glitzy red-carpet gowns and TV appearances, she's an ordinary human with an extraordinary voice. For proof, watch her performance at an iHeartRadio album-release party Saturday night (October 7). Halfway through belting out "Stone Cold," her voice cracked, because everyone makes mistakes sometimes.

"Fuck," Demi announced as fans continued cheering her on. "I don't know what to do." Though all of her songs show off her pipes, the sky-high notes in "Stone Cold" make it one of her most vocally challenging singles to date.

"Even when I lose my voice on stage my fans know how to keep me from being down.. thank you my Lovatics I love you," Lovato tweeted afterwards. In a post-performance interview with Elvis Duran, she joked, "That's what we call not lip-synching."

Though "Stone Cold" is a single off 2015's Confident, Demi recently told MTV News about the vocal powerhouses who inspired Tell Me You Love Me, her sixth album and latest release. She cited influences as varied as Kehlani, Aretha Franklin, and Christina Aguilera.

"I wanted to be able to perform the way that [Aguilera] performs in her music ... so I made it a point to make my vocal performances stand out on the album," Lovato told correspondent Gaby Wilson ahead of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, adding that this is her Stripped era. You have to admit, "Sorry Not Sorry" is just as badass and empowering as Aguilera's "Can't Hold Us Down."