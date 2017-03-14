Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Please Appreciate This Photo Of Chance The Rapper With His 'Mentors'

There are a few things that make Chance The Rapper smile as if he's rewriting the definition of the verb — great performances, championing a cause for his beloved hometown of Chicago, dancing with a bunch of cartoon characters to celebrate the birth of his daughter Kensli, etc.

Now we can throw "lunch dates with the men who inspired me to approach the microphone in the first place" to the top of Chance's list, thanks to this photo of him, Kanye West, and Dave Chappelle spending some time together this weekend in Los Angeles.

Chance has talked about West's influence on his art many, many times, so it's great to see that idol worship for him is as easy as calling up "big brother Kanye" and seeing what his lunch plans are.

As for the Chappelle connection, he tapped Chance for his Radio City Music Hall residency back in August. (To bring that full circle, that's the same spot where the comedian met West years before.)

Anyways! We'd smile that big if we were chowing down with these two legends, too.