Beyoncé Is Basically Blue Ivy's Twin In This Nostalgic Pic

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS + Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy have long since mastered the art of mother-daughter dressing, and look amazing in coordinated or twinning outfits all the time.

Thanks to a throwback pic from Bey's mom, though, it's more clear than ever that Blue is totally Queen B's mini-me — and matching closets have nothing to do with it thanks to Bey's super strong genes.

The Carter family already has one set of twins, but this photo shows that little Bey and Blue are nearly identical right down to the braids and beautiful smiles.

Who knows — maybe Rumi will take after her big sister and Beyoncé will have not one, but two miniature versions of her fabulous self to dress up with. In the meantime, d'aw.