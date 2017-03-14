Nelly Says He's 'The Victim Of A False Allegation' Following Rape Accusation

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Nelly has taken to social media with his side of the story after a woman accused him of raping her on his tour bus, and he's adamant that he's "completely innocent."

On October 7, the rapper — who's currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line — was apprehended by authorities in Auburn, Washington. He clarified that he was booked, but not charged, and gave a statement via Twitter claiming that the accusation was false while apologizing to his loved ones "for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation."

He was supposed to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, later that evening, but the show apparently went on without him. Nelly is scheduled to open for Florida Georgia Line through the conclusion of the Smooth Tour, which wraps in Alpharetta, Georgia on October 21.

Read his thoughts in full below.