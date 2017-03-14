Nelly Reportedly Arrested Following Tour Bus Rape Allegation

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The alleged incident occurred after his concert in Seattle

Nelly has been arrested after a woman accused him of rape on October 7, TMZ and local outlets report.

According to Brandi Kruse of Seattle's Q13 FOX, the rapper, whose legal name is Cornell Haynes, Jr., was apprehended by authorities in Auburn, Washington after a woman came forward claiming that she was raped on Nelly's tour bus. Both TMZ and Kruse note that he was booked on second degree rape charges.

Nelly is in the midst of his Smooth Tour with Florida Georgia Line, and is scheduled to perform at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington later this evening.

MTV News has reached out to the Auburn Police Department and Nelly's label representatives for comment and will update accordingly.