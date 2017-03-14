Marvel’s Runaways: First Trailer Unites Superhero Teens Against Their Supervillain Parents

YouTube

“Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if they actually are?”

That’s the premise behind Marvel’s Runaways, a new Hulu series based on the fan-beloved comic of the same name. The drama follows six teens with special powers and a severe distaste for one another who are forced to band together when they discover that their parents are villainous masterminds. Just your average set of #TeenProblems, brought to you by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind The O.C. and Gossip Girl.

In a new teaser released Friday (October 6), we see teens Alex (Rhenzy Feliz), Gert (Ariela Barer), Nico (Lyrica Okano), Molly (Allegra Acosta), Karolina (Virginia Gardner), and Chase (Gregg Sulkin) discover their parents indulging in some casual human sacrifice. SMH... Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts never had to deal with deranged schemes like this.

The first three episodes of Runaways hit Hulu on November 21.