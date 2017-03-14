Chelsea And Cole DeBoer Just Said 'I Do' (Again!)

When she walked down the aisle just over a year ago, Teen Mom 2's Chelsea told MTV News that she and new hubby Cole would have a reception down the line so their "sweet little baby can be a part of it." And now, said joyful event has taken place!

Watson's parents -- who have chronicled the road to this milestone during the current season of the long-running series -- commemorated their nuptials (for a second time) with family and friends on Saturday (October 7). From the gas pump to the altar!

"Yesterday was absolutely incredible we got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST. I love this man @coledeboer," Mrs. DeBoer captioned the image above. Picture perfect!

Be sure to offer your congrats (again!) to the DeBoers in the comments -- and check out more photographs from the momentous occasion below (courtesy of father of the bride Randy, Teen Mom 2 producer Mandi and Chelsea's sister Angie).