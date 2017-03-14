Watch Lorde Cover One Of Her ‘Favorite Songs’ On Tour

Getty Images

For the first few dates of her Melodrama world tour, Lorde brought her dramatic “In The Air Tonight” cover on the road with her, performing the Phil Collins classic for her lucky European fans. But at her show in Paris on Thursday night (October 6), she squeezed a more contemporary cover into her setlist.

Speaking to her Parisian fans onstage, Lorde explained, “This is a song that I really, really love. It was one of my favorite songs of last year, and it really influenced Melodrama. It influenced the tones and the colors and the emotions. I hope you like it.”

She then launched into a fittingly dreamy cover of The 1975’s “Somebody Else,” a track from the Brit band’s 2016 album I like it when you sleep…. Floating around the stage in a floor-length, butterfly-printed dress, she sang those soul-baring lyrics that wouldn’t sound so out of place on Melodrama: “I don't want your body / But I hate to think about you with somebody else / Our love has gone cold / You’re intertwining your soul with somebody else.”

Lorde’s love for “Somebody Else” goes way back. Last year, she tweeted that it was “a perfect classic forever song,” and a few months later, she added, “My most-listened-to song on Spotify this year 😊.”

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy recently returned the love, tweeting earlier this week, “My favourite pop star is lorde.”

Fingers crossed that Lorde and Healy’s mutual admiration will spawn a studio session or two — they’d surely whip up something out of this world.