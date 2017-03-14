Demi Lovato Gets Honest About Her 'Daddy Issues' And The Song's Inspiration

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

When Demi Lovato's sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me, came out last week, Lovatics turned their attention to two songs in particular: "Ruin The Friendship" and "Only Forever," both rumored to be written about Nick Jonas. That's juicy and all, but let's not forget about "Daddy Issues," which is another one of the LP's most risqué tracks.

"I'm going crazy when I'm with you / Forget all the therapy that I've been through / Lucky for you / I got all these daddy issues," Lovato croons in the chorus, hitting every sky-high note as per usual. Her voice is so powerful, it almost distracts you from her deeply personal lyrics about an "unavailable" partner who "[doesn't] know how to commit."

"I grew up having a strange relationship with my birth father," Lovato told Rolling Stone about the song in a new interview published Friday (October 6). "It caused relationship issues and certain behaviors in the future. I learned the reasoning behind those behaviors was because of my dad."

Demi's biological father died in 2013 after losing his battle with cancer, and though she's said they didn't have "the most ideal relationship," she continues to honor his memory. For example, one of her wrist tattoos — the Roman numeral three — is reportedly dedicated to him. "Daddy Issues" is also a prime example of the beautifully honest music Lovato wrote for Tell Me You Love Me, her first album after taking a well-deserved hiatus in 2016.

"My time off really kind of molded my inspiration to get back into making the album because I missed it so much and I had experienced so much," Lovato told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson ahead of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. "My life was changing. I got into another relationship, and then I got out of it, and [I] totally changed as a person and started experiencing life in a totally different way."