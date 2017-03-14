It's On: Challenge Favorites Will Be Battling Celebrities

Jamie Cary

The tradition of Challenge players facing off against competitors from outside the long-running series will continue.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars will feature fan favorites from the MTV program duking it out against a diverse line-up of stars (athletes, musicians and folks from other shows on this network!). Real World and Challenge great Mike "The Miz" Mizanin will host the special eight-week event, which premieres on Tuesday, November 21. If there are puzzles, the Battle of the Seasons winner can surely offer some advice...

Jamie Cary

Like Champs vs. Pros -- which featured Cara Maria and Darrell emerging as the top finishers against a tough and talented roster -- the cast will be playing to take home winnings for the charity of their choice. The game rules are also similar: The winning team from each challenge will nominate their most valuable player (MVP) who will receive money for their charity, be safe from elimination, and choose their team’s least valuable player (LVP) to go into elimination. The losing team will nominate their own LVP to go into elimination, and the two will compete to keep their spot in the game and ultimately, their share of $150,000 to donate to their beloved charities. The final male and female competitors of the season will endure the ultimate test and the chance to emerge from the pack with all of the glory.

Be sure to stay with MTV News for more Champs vs. Stars updates and don't miss the premiere on November 21! And without further ado, here is the Stars roster.

Ariane Andrew

Charity: Black Girls Rock

Josh Murray

Charity: Extra Special People

Justina Valentine

Charity: Young Women’s Leadership Network

Kim Glass

Charity: Covenant House

Matt Rife

Charity: World Wildlife Foundation

Michelle Waterson

Charity: MVP Vets and Players

Riff Raff

Charity: Nevada SPCA

Romeo Miller

Charityr: Team Hope NOLA

Shawn Johnson

Charity: Hope Sports

Terrell Owens

Charity: Ky Cares Foundation