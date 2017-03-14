'The World Is On Fire' In Sam Smith's Powerful New Song 'Pray'

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

But this might be his most hopeful tune yet

Sam Smith announced the birth of his "second musical child" — that is, his long-awaited second album — Friday morning (October 6), hours after releasing a powerful new song "Pray." The Thrill Of It All, featuring lead single "Too Good At Goodbyes," comes out November 3. He'll also be touring throughout North America.

"Holding the The Thrill Of It All vinyl in my hand is the moment this all becomes real and scary," Smith wrote on Instagram. His tunes are somewhat known for being tearjerkers, and "Pray" isn't exactly something you'd want to party to, but it's certainly much more hopeful than "Too Good At Goodbyes." He collaborated with James Napier and Timbaband for the new song, which may explain the upbeat sound.

Backed by a gospel choir, Smith kicks off the track by singing about the world being on fire. But by the end, he's "[praying] for a glimmer of hope."

"I hope you love 'Pray' as much as I do, I hope it becomes your friend in those deep dark nights of confusion and loneliness," Smith continued. "Love you all so fucking much xoxo."