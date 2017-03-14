P!nk Fights For Love On Powerful New Song ‘Whatever You Want’

Getty Images

It’s time to get the P!nk party started, because the “What About Us” singer just dropped three huge announcements: her new single is out, she’s going on tour, and she’s bolstering the release of her new album with a behind-the-scenes documentary.

First up, the VMA Video Vanguard winner has given us the third taste of her upcoming album, Beautiful Trauma, with the new song “Whatever You Want.” The uplifting power ballad is a classic fighting-for-love song, in which she holds out in a relationship that feels doomed. “I feel like our ship's going down tonight / But it's always darkest before the light / And that's enough for me to try,” she sings.

Next, P!nk has unveiled the trailer for a short Apple Music film titled On the Record: P!nk — Beautiful Trauma. The documentary will be released alongside her seventh album on October 13, and includes behind-the-scenes footage from her tour rehearsals, music video shoots, and family life at home.

Last but certainly not least, P!nk will hit the road next year for her 40-date Beautiful Trauma World Tour. The North American trek kicks off in Phoenix on March 1 and wraps up with a pair of shows in Los Angeles in early June. Bleachers will serve as her opening act for several dates, which is only appropriate, considering frontman Jack Antonoff produced the title track of her new project.

If her VMA performance this year was any indication, this will definitely be a must-see show. See P!nk’s full list of tour dates here.