Charlie Puth Really, Really Regrets Cheating In His New Song 'How Long'

In "How Long," Charlie Puth owns up to his mistakes. His brutually honest new song — the second single of his forthcoming second album, Voice Notes — is a breakup waiting to happen. According to the lyrics, his girl just found out he cheated on her, and she's understandably devastated.

"I was drunk, I was gone," he offers as an explanation in the first verse. "That don't make it right / But promise there were no feelings involved."

But his girl needs more answers than that. How long has he been lying to her? And how long has he been "creeping" behind her back? The chorus alludes to all of these questions, and Puth insists it was a one-time thing, but their relationship remains broken.

Puth hasn't announced a release date for Voice Notes yet, but given his career trajectory, expect more hits like "Attention" in the future. He even landed three Grammy nominations (including Song of the Year) for "See You Again," his 2015 Furious 7 collaboration with Wiz Khalifa that honored the late Paul Walker.

"My first Grammys and being nominated for three. It's [an] unusual combination," Puth told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson at the 2016 awards show. He brought his mom as his date — d'aww! — so even if his "How Long" relationship doesn't survive, he'll always have someone to walk the red carpet with.