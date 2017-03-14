Taylor Swift Credits Tom Petty For Making Her Want To Play The Guitar

Getty Images

In the wake of Tom Petty’s untimely death on Monday (October 2), artists like Coldplay and Miley Cyrus have paid their respects to the late rock legend. And now, Taylor Swift has chimed in about the loss of one of her musical heroes.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Swift said, “To me, Tom Petty represented a kind of songwriting I idolized: complex simplicity. It said so much in the lyrics, the concepts, the stories, the message, the nuances ... but always brought you back to a hook that got stuck in everyone’s head.”

The Reputation singer continued by crediting Petty with inspiring her to pick up the guitar. “He motivated thousands of guitarists to learn to play just because they wanted to be able to play 'Free Fallin.'' Count me as one of them,” she said.

As Rolling Stone points out, Swift covered and recorded Petty’s “American Girl” during her 2009 Fearless Tour. Listen below.