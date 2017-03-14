Netflix And Marvel Pull The Punisher From New York Comic Con After Las Vegas Shooting

Netflix

Netflix and Marvel have pulled The Punisher from New York Comic Con following the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left 58 dead and another 489 injured. The cast and creators behind the anticipated Marvel series were set to take the stage on Saturday, October 7.

Marvel's The Punisher does not shy away from gun violence. Its titular character is a gun-toting vigilante with an arsenal of weaponry who routinely takes justice into his own hands. Given the violent subject matter of the series, a decision was made out of respect for the victims and families in Las Vegas.

Netflix and Marvel announced the decision with a joint statement:

"We are stunned and saddened by this week's senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn't be appropriate for Marvel's The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy."

At this time, there's no official word on how or if Netflix and Marvel will fill their NYCC time slot on Saturday. Production on Jessica Jones Season 2 wrapped last month. The season is slated for a 2018 release, so it's possible Jessica Jones might make her return to the Comic Con stage following last year's surprise Defenders photo op.

Meanwhile, Netflix and Marvel have yet to confirm a premiere date for The Punisher. It was rumored to be announced during Saturday night's panel. It's unclear if its release will be delayed in the wake of the shooting.