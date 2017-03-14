Radiohead And Nina Simone Lead The 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

Getty Images

Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Eurythmics, and plenty more get their first-time noms this year

Earlier this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame made history by inducting Tupac Shakur as its first solo rapper. On Thursday (October 5), the Rock Hall announced its nominees for its 2018 class, and while it includes only one more solo hip-hop act, the 19-artist list boasts some promising candidates who've remained unrecognized by the institution for years.

Nina Simone, Kate Bush, Eurythmics, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Dire Straits, and Moody Blues are all first-time nominees this year, along with Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine. Since the first recordings of both Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine were released in 1992, this marks their first year of eligibility. (An artist is eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first music.)

Here's a clip of Radiohead's baby-faced guitarist Ed O'Brien and bassist Colin Greenwood from MTV Beach House in 1993, just a year after releasing their first single, "Creep."

As Pitchfork points out, this year's nominees LL Cool J, Depeche Mode, MC5, The Zombies, The Meters, The Cars, Link Wray, Bon Jovi, Rufus with Chaka Khan, and J. Geils Band have all been previously nominated. Inductees will be announced in December.

You can vote for your favorite nominees online at the Rock Hall's website, and according to a press release, these fan votes will be tallied and taken into consideration toward final inductee votes. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies