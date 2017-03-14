Miley Cyrus Beautifully Pays Tribute To Tom Petty With ‘Wildflowers’ Cover

Getty Images

Just a couple days after Miley Cyrus’s performances honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, she’s using her voice for another stunning, emotional tribute.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (October 4), Miley performed a song live on the air in honor of rock legend Tom Petty, who passed away on Monday at age 66.

“It’s just really hard for me, watching those people that I grew up with leaving,” Miley told Stern before launching into a cover of “Wildflowers,” the title track of Petty’s 1994 solo album. “The reason why I chose this song is because it’s hopeful. It’s hopeful rather than mourning,” she said.

Miley’s rendition is a little more countrified than Petty’s original breezy ditty, but every bit as beautiful. The Younger Now singer was clearly moved by the experience, tearing up at the end of the song as Stern told her, “What a beautiful tribute to Tom Petty. He would’ve liked that.”