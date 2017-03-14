Sneak Peek: Prince Gets All Kinds of 'Annoying' On 90's House

Being unplugged from modern technology and only living with devices that existed during the nineties can't be easy (social media withdrawal, anyone?). And this radical disconnect is really starting to wear on 90's House cast member Prince.

"When I can't be entertained by my phone and computer, I start to become very annoying," the self-proclaimed King Of Shade admits in the sneak peek above. We sense trouble brewing...

So how does Prince channel his frustration? Hint: It makes the water-throwing incident involving Shae and Mark look like nada. Watch the video to witness the insanity, and keep up with 90's House every Tuesday at 11/10c.