Ashley Tisdale Put An Acoustic Spin On 'Cool Kids' With Echosmith's Sydney Sierota

Sydney Sierota, Echosmith's lead singer, is the latest guest on Ashley Tisdale's viral "Music Sessions" web series. Every month, the Disney Channel alumna covers a new song on her YouTube channel. She often recruits friends — Vanessa Hudgens and Lea Michele, for example — to help out. This time around, Sierota joined Tisdale for an acoustic version of Echosmith's hit "Cool Kids."

"SO MUCH FUN!!!" Sierota tweeted about the performance. "Thanks for having me @ashleytisdale 💜💜💜 you sounded so so good on cool kids!!!!

Since releasing "Cool Kids" in 2013, Echosmith's been hard at work on their second album, due out next year. But Inside a Dream, the band's new EP featuring their empowering breakup anthem "Goodbye," will hold fans over until then. The music video for "Future Me," meanwhile, includes cameos from the band's mom, grandmother, and cousin.

"That was really fun," Sierota told MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves about the filming process. "I mean, we obviously see our mom a lot, but our grandma flew in from Buffalo, New York, so we don't get to see her all the time. So it was actually just a really fun excuse to just hang out with our family."