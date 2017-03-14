Coldplay Honor Tom Petty With A Moving Cover Of ‘Free Fallin’’

Getty Images

The music world lost one of its leading lights on Monday night (October 2) when Tom Petty died at the age of 66. As tributes to him started pouring in across social media, Coldplay took theirs to the stage.

During the band’s concert in Portland, Oregon, Chris Martin and Co. faithfully covered Petty’s classic 1988 hit “Free Fallin.’” They were joined by former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, and towards the end of the performance, Martin dropped away to let the crowd sing Petty’s famous refrain over and over. There will likely be many more live tributes to Petty in the days ahead, but this was a beautiful way to kick it off.

In addition to their Petty tribute, Coldplay began the show with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, where 59 people lost their lives on Sunday night. “When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent,” the group wrote on Twitter, captioning a photo of the moving moment.