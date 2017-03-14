Should Are You The One's Jada Back Off Uche And Clinton?

Three's a crowd — something Are You The One's Jada understands all too well.

Case in point: The New Jersey native is trying to finagle her way in between Season 6 power couple Clinton and Uche and she knows she has her work cut out for her. According to Jada, Uche has been "fused into one of Clinton's dreads" since the competition started, and Clinton is 95% sure that he and his girl were the lone light beam during last week's match-up ceremony.

"This is definitely a woman that I could bring home to my mother and go to church with," he told host Terrence J during this week's installment. "So I definitely do think this is my match."

Jada's take? "Eventually, he's gonna get tired," she said. "And that's when I'm gonna swoop in and be like, 'Alright, let me give you something new, something fresh. Because you're gonna get tired of the same thing.'"

J thought she had her chance when she entered the sumo-wrestling ring -- and as the winner was dared to lick Nutella off of Clinton's rock-hard stomach. (We don't know what's better — the popular hazelnut chocolate spread or those abs.) Sadly, Jada lost the match and the opportunity to get a little one-on-one time with Clinton. Cue: "I was this close to lickin' chocolate off my future husband."

You gotta admit, Uche and the model do seem pretty inseparable. Does Jada stand a shot with Clinton at this point, or should she back off? Comment with your thoughts, and catch another all-new episode of Are You The One? Wednesday at 10/9c.