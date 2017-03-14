Miley Cyrus Gives ‘Bodak Yellow’ An Unexpected Pop Remix

Getty Images

Cardi B’s ubiquitous hit “Bodak Yellow” just celebrated its second week atop the Hot 100, and it’s continuing to take over the culture in wildly unexpected ways. In the latest such example, Miley Cyrus (sort of) covered the song during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday night (October 2). Yes, really.

Cyrus and host Jimmy Fallon faced off in a “musical genre challenge,” in which each of them were tasked with reinterpreting a well-known song in a completely different style. Fallon, for one, performed a soft rock version of “Cotton-Eyed Joe” and then sang Sublime’s “Santeria” with Latin flare. Cyrus then transformed R. Kelly’s “Ignition (Remix)” into a bluegrass jam, and re-worked “Bodak Yellow” into a dramatic pop anthem. She absolutely nailed it, rising to her feet and giving the hip-hop hit a show-stopping pop makeover.

Cyrus will be a guest on The Tonight Show all week to support the recent release of Younger Now. She opened the show on Monday by performing a cover of Dido’s “No Freedom” with Adam Sandler as a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and then closed the show with a rare rendition of “The Climb.” Can’t wait to see what she does next.