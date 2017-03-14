Getty

This October 3, Mean Girls Stars Are Helping Las Vegas — And You Can Too

Since Mean Girls premiered in 2004, fans have been religiously celebrating October 3 — the anniversary of Cady Heron's two-sentence conversation with her crush, Aaron Samuels, in Ms. Norbury's math class. Who could forget this incredibly significant interaction?

Paramount

But this October 3, also known as Mean Girls Day, feels much heavier than years' past. In the wake of Sunday's (October 1) mass shooting in Las Vegas, stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, and Daniel Franzese have come together to support the night's victims. In a heartfelt video shared across social media, the cast ask their "groolest fans" to donate $3 — for October 3, duh — to the National Compassion Fund, part of the National Center for Victims of Crime.

"We know today is a special day," Chabert opens the clip. "This year, though, we're doing things a little differently."

"We want to turn the attention to those who need it," Bennett adds. They hope to raise $300,000, with all proceeds benefiting Las Vegas.

"Guys, look," Chabert continued. "We know fetch is never gonna happen, but we CAN make this happen." Donate your $3 now.