Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Unveil 'Miracle' Son Gunner Stone

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are all about documenting major moments in their lives with staged photo-shoots. And now, the newest members of the Hills parents club are showing the world their son Gunner Stone.

Speidi, who welcomed their first munchkin with $27,000 worth of crystals on October 1, just unveiled their boy on the cover of Us Weekly. The infant certainly takes after Mom and Dad with his ease in front of the lens (it's in the genes!).

"Miracle baby! Welcome to the world my angel @gunnerpratt!" the proud mama captioned the Instagram image above. And yes, the newborn already has his own Insta account.

Before we know it, this kid will be enjoying dinners at Don Antonio's and traveling to where Les Deux once stood. But back to reality: Even though Baby G is still young, his doting dad is already looking forward to teaching his boy some of his favorite activities (hint: one involves birds):

