Riverdale's 11 Best Music Moments (So Far)

The music of Riverdale is as integral to the soapy noir as the quippy, self-aware pop culture references and delectable teen angst. From Blake Neely's original score to music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas's impeccable curation, Riverdale's soundtrack is both dreamy and foreboding, the perfect blend of saccharine pop and wistful teen emotions.

Like The O.C. and Gossip Girl before it, music is a character on Riverdale. (Patsavas has played a pivotal role in creating the sound of all three.) In honor of the Season 2 premiere of Riverdale, airing October 11, let's take a look at some of the most memorable music moments from the first season.

For the record, we're going to let Archie slide for not knowing who Bob Dylan is, despite the fact he aspires to be a singer-songwriter.