Gucci Mane’s ‘Met Gala’ Video Takes You Inside His Wild Bachelor Party

YouTube

With October Woptober now in full swing, Gucci Mane is gearing up for his big month ahead. Not only does his new album Mr. Davis arrive on October 13, but four days after that, he’ll tie the knot with fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir. Ahead of their nuptials, Offset threw Gucci a bougie bachelor party that they turned into a music video, for their Drop Top Wop collaboration, “Met Gala.”

In the Be El Be-directed vid, Gucci and Offset saunter around a mansion decorated with black and gold balloons and packed with women in lingerie. The ladies dance it out, the guys flash the ice on their wrists, and Gucci wears a smile that lights up the whole place. Offset clearly did a solid party-planning job on this one.

Gucci previously teased the “Met Gala” video in an interview with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, and explained why he loved working with Offset.

“He’s just driven and he’s super talented,” Gucci said. “The Migos in general, I feel like they’re the dopest group out right now. Individually, all of them are amazing. They’re so different, but at the same time, they’re all hard-working. One thing I can say about working with [Offset] by himself is, he’s serious. He don’t play around. He’s trying to make the best verse he ever made every time I’ve seen him in the studio.”