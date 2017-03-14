Tom Petty, Legendary Heartbreakers Singer, Reportedly On Life Support

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Editor's Note: MTV News originally published Tom Petty's obituary on Monday (October 2) citing a report of the singer's death that was later clarified to be incorrect.

Tom Petty, the rock icon who achieved widespread success with his band The Heartbreakers and as a solo performer with hits like "I Won't Back Down" and "Free Fallin'," is reportedly on life support after going into cardiac arrest and being discovered unconscious at his Malibu home.

TMZ reports that Petty, 66, had no brain activity when he arrived at the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on Sunday night (October 1) and, after being put on life support, "a decision was made" to pull him off of it.

Petty dropped out of high school at 17 and dove into music, arriving properly on the music scene at age 26 with his debut self-titled album with The Heartbreakers in 1976. The band's early singles "Breakdown" and "American Girl" became staples of rock radio and upon their release, ignited a sizzling string of hits that defined their career. Later, "The Waiting" and "You Got Lucky" hit No. 1 on the US Rock charts in 1981 and 1982, respectively.

Following a stint in the Traveling Wilburys supergroup (with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne), Petty began a solo career with 1989's massively successful, Full Moon Fever, which spawned the top hit singles "I Won't Back Down," "Runnin' Down a Dream," and "Free Fallin'." Petty's visibility continued to soar in the '90s with the release of his second solo album, Wildflowers, in 1994 and the single "You Don't Know How It Feels."

Petty was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Perhaps a testament to his hitmaking abilities, Petty's best-selling album is his 1993 compilation, Greatest Hits.

Petty's last show was last Monday, September 25, when he performed at the Hollywood Bowl for three sold-out shows as the final show of The Heartbreakers' 40th anniversary tour. As CBS News reports, the tour encompassed 53 shows across 24 states.