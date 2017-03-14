Drake’s Dad Got A Humongous Tattoo Of His Son’s Face

Getty Images

Like father, like son.

Three years after Drake got a tattoo of his dad’s now-famous mugshot, Dennis Graham has returned the favor by immortalizing his son in a huge way.

TMZ reports that Graham, a.k.a. the coolest hip-hop dad ever, got Drake’s face inked on his bicep by tattoo artist Money Mike. Mike confirmed the report on Instagram and on Tumblr, where he wrote, “Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya.”

Swipe in the post below to see the final result (you can’t miss it... seriously, it’s huge).

Between this new ink and Graham’s burgeoning career as an R&B singer (remember his smoke-filled music video from a few weeks back?), it seems safe to assume he’s cooler than your dad. And my dad. All all dads anywhere.