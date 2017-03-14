Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, And More Stars Send Their Love To Las Vegas

Getty

Following the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, celebrities are sending prayers and condolences to Las Vegas. On Sunday night (October 1), a gunman attacked the audience at an outdoor country music event near Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where Jason Aldean was performing. The latest figures report 58 confirmed dead and 515 injured, though the story is still developing.

As news spread Monday morning, celebrities shared their grief across social media. Some encouraged fans to turn to their heartbreak into action.

Lady Gaga, for example, asked for more unity between political parties; Ariana Grande called for more gun control; and Lin Manuel-Miranda tweeted out a list of ways to help the world — from donating blood in Vegas to calling your representatives to sending supplies to the cities devastated by recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

"Going to check on my loved ones in the Vegas area, then back to work for Puerto Rico," Miranda wrote. "No shortage of places you can do good. We need you." See more celebrity reactions below.