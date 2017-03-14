Can Demi Lovato Remember The Camp Rock Lyrics That Made Her Famous?

Kevin Mazur/Getty

This is real, this is me Demi

Nearly 10 years ago, Demi Lovato attended Camp Rock, the music camp at the center of the Disney Channel Original Movie that launched her career in June 2008. She starred as Mitchie Torres, a young musician with a voice that knocked your socks off.

Who could forget her swoon-worthy duet — a mash-up of "This Is Me" and "Gotta Find You — with Joe Jonas at the Final Jam competition?

Disney Channel

Not even Demi, apparently. During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1, host Nick Grimshaw gave Lovato a throwback lyrics quiz, which included Camp Rock's "This Is Me." He even threw it all the way back to 2004, when she recorded a "very 2000s" song called "Move Me."

"Now I've found who I am, there's no way — oh my god I wanna curse," Lovato laughed, trying to remember her Camp Rock chorus. Don't be too hard on yourself, Demi. It's been awhile.

In the end, she nailed two out of three songs, which is pretty impressive considering one of the tunes wasn't even in English. Mitchie would be proud.