Camila Cabello And Lin-Manuel Miranda Are Singing Together For Hurricane Maria Relief

Shannon Finney/Getty Images + Noam Galai/WireImage

Social media can be used for good in a time of crisis (contrary to the actions of, uh, one tweeter), and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Camila Cabello are doing what they can to give back to Puerto Rico in its time of need in the most creative way possible.

What started with a quick compliment via Twitter on September 27 escalated into a full-fledged collaboration, as both Cabello and Miranda have shared pics and video from their recording session together.

Miranda, in particular, has been using his social media presence to shine a spotlight on the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS fund, throwing a donate link into every post to make support as easy as possible for his followers.

Cabello has followed suit, and it seems like we'll be hearing the finished product from their studio hang sooner rather than later.

Using 140 characters at a time to raise awareness, give to those in need, and reach out to like-minded artists to support a great cause together through song? Yeah. That's more like it.