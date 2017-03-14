Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Scary Set Piece Fall

Santiago Bluguermann/LatinContent/Getty Images

A structure collapsed on top of the rocker in the middle of 'Sweet Dreams'

Marilyn Manson was rushed out of his New York City concert to the emergency room after a piece of his set collapsed in the middle of his performance.

On September 30, Manson was about an hour into his set and in the midst of his cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" when the structure — a pair of pistols center stage — fell on top of the rocker. Billboard reports that he was carried out of the Hammerstein Ballroom on a stretcher after his crew rushed to his aid following the crash. The show was understandably cut short.

In a statement to Variety, Manson's representative said that he was being treated at a local hospital after suffering an injury.

No word yet regarding the extent of said injuries, so here's hoping Manson is on the mend.