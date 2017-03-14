Miley Cyrus Relished Her Roots With A 'Younger Now' Hoedown In Nashville

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Be it Hannah Montana or her homegrown affection for Tennessee, Miley Cyrus's past provided tons of inspiration for her new album, Younger Now. It's only fitting that she marked the release of the record with a party in Nashville, and her country crooner dad got in on the action, too.

Cyrus played Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on September 29, her hometown honky tonk of choice, and dominated the rooftop of the Music City mainstay as she played through Younger Now and threw in a couple of fan favorites for good measure.

Before that, she took questions from the crowd for a Q&A portion before the event, and revealed that "Rainbowland," her collaboration with her godmother (and, y'know, country legend) Dolly Parton was one made possible by fax machine.

Once she hit the stage, "Malibu," the album's title track, and more saw their live debut in Nashville, and dad Billy Ray Cyrus joined his daughter for her cover of Nancy Sinatra's '60s hit "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'," which she had worked into her iHeartRadio set the week prior.

All in all, an epic showing for Cyrus on her home turf, and an oh-so-appropriate coming out party for the songs of Younger Now.