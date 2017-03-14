Halsey Celebrated Her Birthday By Invoking Her Inner Drake

George Pimentel/WireImage + David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Leave it to Halsey to turn her birthday cake into a delicious ode to getting older — and one that drops a Drizzy line in the process, too.

The pop star just took a cue from @drakeoncake (a/k/a your new favorite Instagram account, as it's just a collection of mouthwatering baked goods emblazoned with Drake lyrics) on the occasion of her 23rd birthday.

The lyric in question comes from Drake's recent collaboration with Metro Boomin and Offset, "No Complaints," and it's one of a two-line testament to success: At 17, I wanted everything that was in store / At 23 I bought it all just to make sure.

Given how huge Halsey's year has been between her new standard-setting album and the North American tour she launched on the day she turned 23 (September 29), this is definitely the time for her to be toasting to her own achievements — and with a slice o' cake in hand, too.