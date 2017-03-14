Kyle Attempts To Turn Autumn Into Summer With Three Sunny New Songs

Getty Images

September is about to end, and autumn is here, but that isn’t stopping Kyle from unleashing a handful of songs tailor-made for summertime beach hangs.

The “iSpy” rapper — who’s made a solid case for himself as the happiest dude in hip-hop — dropped off three new songs on Friday (September 29), which are packed with the kind of feel-good vibes we’ve come to expect from him.

First up is the aptly titled “Sunshine,” in which Kyle tries to a coax a girl out of the cold and into the California shine: “Baby, you summertime fine / Come on down to Cali, see what summertime's like.” R&B crooner Miguel adds his velvety vocals to the track, begging to “bathe in your light.”

Next, Kyle links up with Atlanta MC MadeinTYO for “All Mine,” a bouncy track about wanting his girl all to himself. “I’m overprotective, I’m obsessive, I’m possessive,” Kyle admits, before pleading, “Tell them other dudes to get in line / It’s all mine.”

Finally, Ty Dolla $ign is the perfect match for Kyle on “Off Of It,” a bubbly, groovy earworm in which they instruct, “If you like to move / If you like to dance / Get up off, get up off your ass.”

Clearly, seasons don’t mean a damn thing to Kyle, so take after him and add these new jams to your Fall '17 rotation.