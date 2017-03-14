Macklemore Announces His Wife Is Pregnant In The Goofiest Home Video

Getty Images

Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, must be feeling “Glorious,” because they’re expecting their second child together!

The Seattle rapper made the happy announcement with a goofy video that he shared with his 4 million Instagram followers.

“You guys have been such a huge part of our lives, that I wanted to let you in on a little secret. Tricia is pregnant, and today we are going to find out the gender of our child,” Macklemore said in the vid, surrounded by family and friends.

Joke’s on us though — when Mack cut into the half-blue, half-pink cake, he instead revealed that he’s extended his Gemini tour through December 23 for an additional concert in his hometown. “We’re having... a second night at KeyArena!” he exclaimed, as everyone around him cracked up.

The clip ends with Mack explaining, “Tricia really is pregnant,” and the video’s caption confirms that, “Yes, both announcements are true.” Whew!

Macklemore and Davis already have a 2-year-old daughter, Sloane. The couple kept her birth a secret for two months, before letting the world know when Mack and Ryan Lewis released “Growing Up,” a song dedicated to the little girl. Can’t wait to hear what Macklemore will cook up to honor baby No. 2!