Joseph Okpako/WireImage

17 Times Lorde Put Your Witch Costume To Shame

She's casting spells left and right

Lorde doesn't wait for Halloween to let out her inner witch. Black lace, intricate mesh, and dark lipstick are part of her year-round aesthetic, whether she's chilling in her hotel room or casting spells performing across the globe. Being a witch is a full-time job, after all.

"People keep asking me what I will be for Halloween and my answer is that I am Halloween," the Melodrama singer tweeted last year, establishing herself as a spooky style expert. If you're looking for costume ideas this October, look no further. Perhaps one of Lorde's many bewitching outfits will inspire you.

  1. *Cackles wildly*
    Andrew Benge/Redferns
  2. Even witches jump on hotel beds
  3. And dance like no one's watching
    Joseph Okpako/WireImage
  4. Kanye could be the Salem to her Sabrina
    Rindoff/Dufour/Getty
  5. Is it safe to conjure spirits onstage?
  6. Is she bewitching an army of Adidas sneakers?
    C Flanigan/WireImage
  7. Did she charm a spider into spinning the web on this dress?
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
  8. Black velvet is one step away from a black cloak and pointy hat
    Josh Brasted/Getty
  9. But who said witches need to wear black, anyway?
  10. This veil is more enchanting than a hat, TBH
  11. Look! Now she's wearing the magical Adidas!
  12. Ah, so this is what witch athleisure looks like
  13. Gotta stay hydrated to cast all those spells
  14. Some of her friends are also witches
  15. Looks like the choker trend reached the witch community
    Kevin Winter/Getty
  16. The flying broomstick must've gotten cut out of this pic
    Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
  17. BRB! She's flying around the world for her Melodrama tour!