17 Times Lorde Put Your Witch Costume To Shame

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lorde doesn't wait for Halloween to let out her inner witch. Black lace, intricate mesh, and dark lipstick are part of her year-round aesthetic, whether she's chilling in her hotel room or casting spells performing across the globe. Being a witch is a full-time job, after all.

"People keep asking me what I will be for Halloween and my answer is that I am Halloween," the Melodrama singer tweeted last year, establishing herself as a spooky style expert. If you're looking for costume ideas this October, look no further. Perhaps one of Lorde's many bewitching outfits will inspire you.