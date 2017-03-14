Demi Lovato’s New Album Is The Ultimate Guide To Getting Over A Breakup

Getty Images

Breakups are a bitch. Demi Lovato knows this, so she’s done us a solid and put all those maddening, complicated feelings into her brand new album, Tell Me You Love Me.

The 12-song set largely chronicles Demi’s losses and victories in the game of love, from the fuckboy tell-off “Games” to the revenge anthem “Sorry Not Sorry.” And, when applied to an all-too-fresh breakup, the album basically serves as a bible to newfound singledom. In that spirit, let’s take a look at the seven stages of a split, as told by Tell Me You Love Me.