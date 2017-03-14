Issa Rae and America Ferrera Explain The Importance Of Elevating Untold Stories

Marriott International

There are few high-profile actresses as dedicated to disrupting the status quo as Issa Rae and America Ferrera. Rae, the creator and star of the acclaimed HBO series Insecure, and Ferrera, a celebrated actress and activist, have devoted their careers to breaking barriers and elevating untold stories.

On Thursday, Rae and Ferrera met up in Philadelphia at EmpowerMe, a Fireside Chat presented by Marriott International as part of the 2017 National Black MBA Association and Prospanica Conference & Exposition, to speak about their work. Before they took the stage, they told MTV News about how they got where they are and how young people can get there too.

These interviews have been edited and condensed.