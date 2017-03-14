Is Taylor Swift's New Playlist A Preview For What To Expect On Reputation?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Taylor Swift isn't giving any interviews these days, despite the impending release of her new album, Reputation, on November 10. That means all we have to go on to find out her state of mind are the numerous behind-the-scenes clips she's released from her "Look What You Made Me Do" video shoot, the video itself, any warm gestures she extends to those who best her on the Hot 100 chart, and whatever she says on social media.

To that last point, there hasn't been much. That's why when she randomly tweeted out a self-created Spotify playlist called "Songs Taylor Loves" on Friday (September 29), it was time to dissect what Swift's listening choices actually mean (and what they could suggest Reputation might sound like).

First, we get a very soulful Banks track, followed by the trademark gorgeous brooding of The National, then a Shawn Mendes ballad. There's also an obligatory shout-out to her producer Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers and one for Charli XCX's unstoppable "Boys." And then there's a few surprises.

Swift has apparently been into the laconic and awesome Brooklyn band Cigarettes After Sex, one of the new tracks from Oasis' Liam Gallagher, and Toronto's Daniel Caesar, who helped Chance the Rapper bring a brand-new song to life this week on The Late Show. Indie heads will be stoked to see Dum Dum Girls, The xx, and Bon Iver on here, and pop fiends won't be surprised to learn that Lana Del Rey, Haim, Niall Horan, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez all make the cut, too.

This is all to say that Reputation may sound like any of these songs or none of them. We won't know until November, but until then, it's kinda cool knowing Swift has been jamming out regularly to Kendrick Lamar's great DAMN. cut "LOVE." (featuring Zacari). She has to stay on brand, after all.