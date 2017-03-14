Charli XCX's Latest 'Boys' Performance Features A Whole New Crew Of Boys

Getty Images

When Charli XCX's instantly iconic "Boys" video dropped over the summer, it was hard to tell if the song itself was great or if the extremely endearing visuals that it came packaged with had made it seem so. But now, a few months (and a solid acoustic version) later, it seems clear enough: The song is tops.

That's why it's great to see Charli bring it to late-night TV with an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday (September 29). It sounds wonderful as ever — video game coin sound effect especially — and because it's TV, she had to recruit yet another roster of beautiful boys with props to help deliver the message.

As Pitchfork points out, host Jimmy Fallon noted that Charli's album would be out sometime "next year," so that's exciting.

Watch the performance above, then watch MTV News staff try to name all the famous boys in the video below.