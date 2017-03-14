DJ Khaled Has Been Named 'The Godfather' Of TRL

The music mogul will play a very special role when the daily live show returns

Introducing "The Godfather" of TRL...DJ Khaled.

The worldwide music phenomenon will serve in the aforementioned role to inaugurate the hotly anticipated daily live show's launch day festivities on Monday, October 2, MTV revealed today. Part of his responsibilities on Day 1: Khaled will raise the iconic Times Square ball alongside previously announced launch day performer Ed Sheeran, TRL host DC Young Fly and social media superstar Liza Koshy to officially kick off the show. But the mogul's duties in this unique position don't end there: He will also make special appearances throughout the year.

The all-star TRL launch week lineup includes Sheeran, Migos, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti, PRETTYMUCH, Demi Lovato, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Why Don’t We, Travis Scott and Romeo Santos. DC Young Fly, Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary and Lawrence Jackson will take on rotating hosting duties, while Liza Koshy and the Dolan Twins will act as content creators. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as the show's social media correspondents. TRL will become the prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans.

Only THREE. MORE. DAYS.

Stay with MTV News for more can't-miss TRL updates, and catch the series premiere on Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET!