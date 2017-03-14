Halsey And PartyNextDoor Get ‘Damaged’ On Their Danceable New Song

Getty Images

PND says it's the only time he's 'successfully' worked with another artist

A day before Halsey kicks off her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom trek, she’s joined tourmate PartyNextDoor on a killer new song that’ll leave you praying they perform it on at least a few tour stops.

On Thursday (September 28), PND dropped by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to premiere “Damage,” a danceable track in which he and Halsey lament over a lover who keeps them constantly on edge. “You blow my mind / Boom, boom, you blow my mind / You’re the only one that gets under my skin / You’re doing damage / That nobody's ever did,” they sing over a catchy, club-friendly beat.

PartyNextDoor rarely does interviews, but the enigmatic OVO artist changed that when he spoke to Lowe about the new collab, admitting Halsey’s “a monster” who majorly impressed him.

“Halsey’s so talented and her voice is so strong and it’s so addicting,” he said, adding, “She’s probably the only artist I’ve made a song with in the studio together successfully. In the sense of, we were both in the studio, we made a song, and it was finished.”

“Damage” appears on PartyNextDoor’s surprise EP Seven Days, made up of seven songs that he made in just one week. The project also features Rick Ross, and arrives at midnight tonight.